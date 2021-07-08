Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.03). SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.