Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report $161.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Everi reported sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $594.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $622.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.62 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $672.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 3.11.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.