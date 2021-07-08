Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 67,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,305. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.