Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

