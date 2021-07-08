Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.