Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.99. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,620. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.