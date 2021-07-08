Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

OFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,915. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $17,848,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

