Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,176 shares during the period. 21.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

