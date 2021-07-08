Analog Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.95.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.43 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

