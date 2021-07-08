Anabranch Capital Management LP Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Anabranch Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 9.4% of Anabranch Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anabranch Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $33.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,507.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,882. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,970.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,433.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

