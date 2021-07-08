Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.52 Million

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $667.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.60 million and the highest is $672.43 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $482.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

