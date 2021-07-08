American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.