American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American Tower by 59.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 365.0% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 11,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,033,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,186,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.64. 21,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,161. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $279.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

