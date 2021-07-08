American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

