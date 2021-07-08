American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

