American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXL. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

