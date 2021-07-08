American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 726,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $23,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Finally, American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.94 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

