Amalgamated Bank Sells 443 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $4,691,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 407,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 159,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

