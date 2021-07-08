Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

