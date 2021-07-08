Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eHealth were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $55.99 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

