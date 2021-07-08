Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

