Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXS opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

