Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

