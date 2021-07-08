Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cryoport by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

