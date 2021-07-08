AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALA. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.70.

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. AltaGas has a one year low of C$15.31 and a one year high of C$26.58.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

