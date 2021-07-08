Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

ALO opened at €37.92 ($44.61) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €44.66.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

