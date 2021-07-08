Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Takes Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 42,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,431. The firm has a market cap of $589.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

