Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Takes $10.06 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,000. CureVac makes up 1.9% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $983,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 20.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 191.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a PE ratio of -51.07. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

