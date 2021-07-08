Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Has $55.80 Million Stock Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,649. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.33.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

