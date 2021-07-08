Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Has $55.80 Million Stock Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,649. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.33.
Several research firms recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
