Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLE opened at $140.02 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

