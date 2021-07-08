Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.