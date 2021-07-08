Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $36.24

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $34.09. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Barclays began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.