Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.04% from the company’s previous close.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.62.

Align Technology stock opened at $612.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.62. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $267.63 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

