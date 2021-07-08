Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Align Technology worth $129,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $612.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $267.63 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

