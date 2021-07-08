Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $270.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $198.96 and last traded at $199.06, with a volume of 269663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BABA. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.