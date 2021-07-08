Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,172,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 93,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $562.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

