Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

