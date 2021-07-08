Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.79. 5,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,562,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Specifically, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,088,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alector by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

