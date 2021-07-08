Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $934,200.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00.

ALEC stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

