Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.86. The company had a trading volume of 267,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The company has a market cap of $975.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

