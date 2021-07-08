Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,953,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 265.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after buying an additional 211,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,294,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $32.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,569.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,444.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

