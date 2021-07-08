Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 2.2% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $548.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,880. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $557.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

