Alan H. Auerbach Sells 5,332 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

