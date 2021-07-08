Aion (AION) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Aion has a market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,860.38 or 0.99880273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.65 or 0.01305927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00385414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00390879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005934 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004929 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,107,430 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.