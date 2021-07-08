Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. It has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, it is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. The Osisko acquisition is also expected to be accretive to Agnico Eagle and will also improve its total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost profiles. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

