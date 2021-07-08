AGF Investments Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

