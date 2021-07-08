AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $324.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

