AGF Investments Inc. Has $180,000 Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter worth $248,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTDR opened at $48.83 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

