AGF Investments Inc. Has $175,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.