AGF Investments Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,674,912. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Zscaler stock opened at $227.90 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $231.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

